Agarien on October 22, 2019

This is an easy 5 star review. For starters the look and atmosphere are too notch. The staff is friendly, knowledgeable, and personable. I enjoy talking to people rather than "salesman" anywhere I go and/or do business. Their flower is CLEARLY top rank. From the look to the taste to the selection these folks choose to carry in their store are spot on. All the flower they offer is clearly grown and cured by someone who not only cares but, takes upmost pride in their work. Keep up the good job guys, ya'll have easily earned my top spot for go to dispensary!