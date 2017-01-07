We are dedicated to curating the most superior marijuana in Washington State with an emphasis on locally and sustainably grown product. We ensure every step of production meets our higher standards by establishing close relationships with the most knowledgeable producers and processors in the industry. Higher Leaf caters to newbies, marijuana mavens and everyone in between. Our friendly and knowledgeable team of cannoisseurs are happy to answer your questions and help you discover new favorite strains. Don't see the strain or accessory you're looking for? Have a question? Let us know - we love feedback! Just visit www.higherleaf.com/feedback