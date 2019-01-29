Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Highgarden Craft Cannabis Dispensary grows medical marijuana of the highest quality for Oklahoma patients. We are committed to helping Oklahomans get the relief they deserve.
Highgarden is veteran owned and operated.
15% Discount for Veterans
10% Off for Senior Citizens and Students with Valid ID
ATM/DEBIT ACCEPTED