Follow
Highland Healing
(405) 546-8686
29 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$260
Deals
Black Friday SPECIALS
Valid 11/1/2019 – 11/30/2019
$10 Grams $10 OTD Honey Blunts $5 OTD Full Gram Joints $25 OTD 8th's *SELECT STRAINS* $150 OTD Ounce (WIFI) 10% OFF ALL Vapes & Crumble
Black Friday SPECIALS
Valid 11/1/2019 – 11/30/2019
$10 Grams $10 OTD Honey Blunts $5 OTD Full Gram Joints $25 OTD 8th's *SELECT STRAINS* $150 OTD Ounce (WIFI) 10% OFF ALL Vapes & Crumble
All Products
Strawberry Shortcake
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Kush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Caddilac
from Unknown Brand
18.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Cadillac Purple
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Trainwreck
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Trainwreck
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Okie Sunshine
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mimosa X RD
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GSC
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Twice Baked - Berry White
from Unknown Brand
85%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Twice Baked - Gelato
from Unknown Brand
85%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Twice Baked - Jack Herer
from Unknown Brand
85%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
XEN XTRATS - Strawberry Moonrock
from Unknown Brand
16.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Full Spectrum Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
16.05%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
.5 Full Spectrum Wax
from Unknown Brand
70.63%
THC
0%
CBD
$30½ g
In-store only
Juicy Fruit Crumble
from Unknown Brand
75.49%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Lavender Kush Crumble
from Unknown Brand
75.49%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Twice Baked - Zkittlez
from Unknown Brand
85%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Twice Baked - Grape Ape
from Unknown Brand
85%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Simple Cure - Blue Cheese
from Unknown Brand
81.17%
THC
0%
CBD
$45½ g
In-store only
Simple Cure - Critical Mass
from Unknown Brand
85.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$45½ g
In-store only
Simple Cure - Afghan Kush
from Unknown Brand
78.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$45½ g
In-store only
HELIX 1 Gram Dab Syringe - Purple Jolly Rancher
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
HELIX 1gram Dab Syringes - Sunset Sherbert
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Simple Cure - Dosi-Do
from Simple Cure Premium Extracts
75.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$45½ g
In-store only
Greenway Full Gram Cartridge Forbidden Fruit
from Unknown Brand
92%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Timeless - Tahoe Og
from Timeless Vapes
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Tahoe OG Kush
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Treacle 500mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Natures Key - Brownie (100MG)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Nature's Key - Milk Chocolate Bar
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$22each
In-store only