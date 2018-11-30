Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Highland Healing Dispensary is an upstairs dispensary located above the cultivar Mexican restaurant, enter into the building and follow the black stairwell to the second floor. We are NOT the downstairs dispensary! There is free parking behind or in front of the building. Please call us if you have any questions. We are a licensed medical marijuana dispensary with a unique concept and high quality product.