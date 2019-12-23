93 products
Daily Happy Hour Deal - 3:20pm to 4:20pm (ALL PRICES INCLUDE TAX)
Valid 8/1/2019
Happy Hour from 3:20pm to 4:20pm: all ounce prices reduced.
Deal applies only to ounce puchases
All Products
Blueberry Headband (24%)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$851 oz
In-store only
Pre 98 Bubba Kush (19%)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$851 oz
In-store only
Chem 4 (24.7%)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Citradelic Sunset (21.21%)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Hercules (22.1%)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Island Sweet Skunk (21.6%)
from Unknown Brand
28%
THC
0%
CBD
Island Sweet Skunk
Strain
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Shake - Various Strains
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
UK Cheese (18.22%)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
UK Cheese
Strain
$851 oz
In-store only
Apothecary Extracts - King Quake Shatter (69.1%)
from Apothecary Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Binske - Binary Sunset Live Sugar
from Binske
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Binske - Critical Phantom Live Sugar
from Binske
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Binske - Honey Rose Live Sugar
from Binske
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Binske - Honey Skunk Live Sugar
from Binske
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Binske - Phantom Honey OG Live Sugar
from Binske
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Binske - Sugar Rose #7 Live Sugar
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$261 g
In-store only
Binske - Vanilla Rose Live Sugar
from Binske
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Chronic Creations - Sueno PHO Wax (83%)
from Chronic Creations
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Clementine Fluff Caviar (31.67%)
from Double Black Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Double Black - Extractor's Choice CBD Shatter (69.02%)
from Unknown Brand
69.02%
THC
4.27%
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Gorilla Cake Caviar (33.39%)
from Double Black Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Harmony - Blueberry Flash 500mg Cartridge (90.37%)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30½ g
In-store only
Harmony - Cheese Dog Live Sugar (67.45%)
from Harmony Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Harmony - GMO Nerds Live Sugar (71.15%)
from Harmony Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Harmony - Grape Flash 500mg Cartridge (79.08%)
from Harmony Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30½ g
In-store only
Harmony - Grape GMO Cookies Live Sugar (76.27%)
from Harmony Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Harmony - Grape Nerds Live Sugar (84.68%)
from Harmony Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Harmony - Strawberry Flash 500mg Cartridge (97.47%)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30½ g
In-store only
High CBD Capsules (100 mg)
from Pura Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Infinite Infusions - 24K (59.50%) Sugar Wax
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Infinite Infusions - Chem D X Sour D (62.80%) Sugar Wax
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Infinite Infusions - Ghost of Lee Roy (57.29%) Sugar Wax
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Infinite Infusions - Sour Dawg (61.45%) Sugar Wax
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Infinite Infusions - Spec Ops (60.63%) Sugar Wax
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Mandarin Wedding Caviar (34.09%)
from Double Black Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Pura Golden Oil Syringe Hybrid 1000 mg
from Pura Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
SphereX Mango Kush Hybrid Distillate (87.9%)
from Spherex
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
SphereX OG Kush Indica Distillate (86.5%)
from Spherex
0%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
SphereX Sweet Jack Sativa Distillate (91.4%)
from Spherex
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
Summit - Live Sauce Lemon G13 Disposable
from Unknown Brand
66.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$30350 mg
In-store only
Summit - Live Sauce Lemon OG Haze Disposable
from Unknown Brand
62.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon OG Haze
Strain
$30350 mg
In-store only
