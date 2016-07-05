• Locally owned and operated since October 2015

• #1 on Leafly List: Best Dispensaries in Colorado (Fall 2017)

• Conveniently located 1.5 north off Exit 11 or 1/2 mile south off Exit 13 B on I-25

• Prices always include tax

• Relaxed yet professional environment

• Free fresh-brewed coffee every day

• 100% Pet friendly, inside and out! Ask about our enclosed dog run!

• We now accept vertical Driver's Licenses with a valid expiration date.

Meeting all of your cannabis needs!

• Flower (Gold Shelf, Platinum Shelf, Pre-Rolled Joints)

• Concentrates (Wax, Shatter, Distillate, Live Resin, Rosin Batter, Caviar, Pre-Filled Cartridges)

• Edibles (Chocolate, Gummies, Tinctures, Hard Drops, Mints, Brownies, Spreads, Beverages, Capsules)

• Therapeutics (Lotions, Salves, Oils, Bath Soaks, Suppositories, Lubricants, Transdermal Patches, Transdermal Pens)

• Accessories (Pipes, Chillums, Dab Rigs, Vaporizers, Atomizers, Rolling Papers, Cones)

• Wide variety of CBD products

Highland Health is a locally owned and operated recreational dispensary in Trinidad, Colorado, proudly serving the Trinidad, Jansen, Starkville, Cokedale, Hoehne, Cuchara, Boncarbo, Weston, Segundo, Walsenburg, La Veta areas and more since 2015.

We pride ourselves on our relaxed yet professional environment, with our friendly, helpful and educated staff here to assist you. We offer a quality selection of products from flower from a variety of growers including Verde Natural Colorado, concentrates from Concentrate Supply Co., Essential Extracts, FLO, IndigoPro, edibles from Coda Signature, Blue Kudu, TasteBudz, Americanna, Dixie Elixirs & Edibles, XG Platinum, tinctures from Lucky Turtle, Dixie, and The Root of It All, beverages from Dixie Elixir, and therapeutics from Apothecanna, Dixie, Mary's Medicinals, Pura Elements (RX Green), and a variety of pre-rolled joints (pre-rolls). We also offer a wide variety of cannabis-related accessories such as glass pipes, vaporizers from Atmos, Pulsar, APX, CloudPen, and more at fair and competitive prices. Our cannabis is always packaged at the time of sale to maintain a fresh and quality product.

Highland Health has a history of excellence in Colorado. From 2008 to 2012, this establishment operated out of Denver as a medical dispensary. In that time, Highland Health won three Cannabis Cups and became a model for other dispensaries. Our Denver location closed in 2012 due to changing laws. We reopened in Trinidad, Colorado, as a recreational establishment in October 2015.

Since we opened, we have built a loyal customer base by remaining dedicated to selling our products with honesty and integrity. Our close-knit staff prides themselves on their product knowledge and passion for what we do. We truly seek to benefit the community and cannabis consumer alike here in Trinidad, with service and education in the philosophy and benefits of plant-based medicine as well as heavy involvement in community events and functions.