friendly and very helpful, had alot of questions they were happy to help
shiela
on November 14, 2019
I loved it. It was very close to where we were staying. Lucas was super friendly, and he made me feel very welcome. I also loved that he knew what he was talking about. I’m very grateful to say, I’ll see you in the morning, Lucas. Have a grateful evening.
Dispensary said:
Thanks for the great review!
ozarkcoolchic
on November 14, 2019
Love Highland Health! I’m so glad I stopped in during their afternoon deal hour! One of the most friendliest dispensaries I’ve ever visited. Lucas made the experience so much fun! Can’t wait to go back and visit before I leave town.
Dispensary said:
Thanks for the great review!
Bkjarman1
on September 28, 2019
Always good
Dispensary said:
Thanks for the review!
Britton123
on September 8, 2019
Great friendly bud tenders, and a nice variety of everything to choose from. I highly recommend this shop.(:
Dispensary said:
Thank you for the great review!
Kush_and_OJ
on September 1, 2019
No need to go anywhere else, our bud tender Erika treated us right with top quality! 10/10 would recommend!
Dispensary said:
Thanks for the great review!
Rx_rated
on September 1, 2019
Great location and extremely friendly and helpful staff!