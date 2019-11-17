Follow
Highway 33
(209) 837-7005
FIRST TIME PATIENT MENTION LEAFLY
Valid 3/24/2019 – 1/1/2021
First time patient who mentions that they found us on leafly.com will receive 25% off their first time purchase.
Applicable for first time patient only.
secret specials
Valid 11/17/2019 – 11/24/2019
Secret Specials -Sour Diesel 1/8th by CRU $33 otd (Testing at 34% THC) -Nug Chocolate bars $17.00 OTD -CRU .75mg 5’10 threaded Cartridges 15% off - $46.75 OTD -Don Primo 1g Wax Pucks 20% off - $38.50 OTD
Valid 11/17/2019 – 11/24/2019
Weekly Specials -(Sun- Wed) Skunk Brothers Sour Diesel x Lemon Kush 1/8th $20.00 OTD -(Thurs-Sat) Mirage1/8th by Skunk Brothers $20.00 OTD -Sensi Chews 20% off - $14.40 OTD -SunBorn 5pk of Pre-rolls 30% off - $17.50 OTD -Utopia .5g Wax Pucks 20% off - $28.80 OTD -King Pen .5 Cartridges 20% off - $32.00 OT