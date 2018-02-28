Over expensive af they’ve sold me carts with no oil in them at times too lol. The staff is really cool and really knows their weed tho would still go in a pinch tbh

Dispensary said:

Sorry for any inconvenience that you experienced. Anytime anything like that happens please bring the product back ASAP. We always suggest to check your product RIGHT AWAY, sometimes there is manufacturing issues where this occurs. If you have any further questions or concerns please feel free to contact us and speak to any of our experienced budtenders. Thank you, and hope to see you here again soon! -Highway 33 Management