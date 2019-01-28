Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Zen Dispensary has teamed up with the premium cannabis delivery service in Phoenix, Highway 420, to provide the fastest and most convenient pickup or delivery experience in the city.
Get our hand selected flower strains, edibles from your favorite brands, and of course The Clear and Twisted Concentrates quickly delivered right to your door, or have your order ready ahead for quick pickup at the dispensary.