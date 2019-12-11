104 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 90
Show All 46
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$324
Deals
$5 gram of OREGON DIESEL
$5 grams of oregon diesel
$5 gram of OREGON DIESEL
$5 grams of oregon diesel
Staff picks
variety of honeycomb dabs
from Botanical Laboratories
70%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
live resin
from Bobsled Extracts
68%
THC
0.11%
CBD
chem band 4
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Chocolate Chip Cookie
from SDK Snacks
5mg
THC
0mg
CBD
chocolate
Strain
$6each
In-store only
50mg Loud Lollies 4 varieties
from Black Label
5%
THC
0%
CBD
loud lollies
Strain
$7.2each
In-store only
1 gram variety
from STICKS
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Fire OG
Strain
$7.2each
In-store only
Space Rocks Rosin Joints
from Queen Bee Cannabis
26.7%
THC
0%
CBD
space rocks
Strain
$9.6each
In-store only
THC+CBD Chapstick!!!!
from High Desert Pure
0.11mg
THC
0.39mg
CBD
chapstick
Strain
$6each
In-store only
All Products
9LB Hammer
from wo
27.9%
THC
0.08%
CBD
9 Pound Hammer
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GMO
from anthos
30.2%
THC
1.1%
CBD
GMO
Strain
$14.41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch
from Cosmic Treehouse
27.16%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
starry night
from LTRMN
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Starry Night
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cookies N Cream
from Eugenius
30.13%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$14.41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
mango mojito
from Hydrus Hydroponics
28.6%
THC
0.06%
CBD
mango mojito
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cheese
from LTRMN
28.5%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Cheese
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mangolicious
from LTRMN
27.9%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Mangolicious
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
mac
from Eugenius
30%
THC
0.1%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$14.41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kobe OG
from LTRMN
22.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Kobe OG
Strain
$8.41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
firehouse
from N/A
18%
THC
0%
CBD
firehouse
Strain
$8.41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
strawberry cough
from LTRMN
21%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$8.41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ice cream man
from Unknown Brand
23.6%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Ice Cream Man
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
sour tangie
from LTRMN
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$8.41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
do si dos
from LTRMN
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$51 g
In-store only
wookies
from LTRMN
23.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Wookies
Strain
$8.41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
wedding cake
from Cosmic Treehouse
25.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Hucklebetty #12
from Cosmic Treehouse
33%
THC
0%
CBD
hucklebetty #12
Strain
$14.41 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Monkey Bread #3
from Cold Frame Farms
21.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Monkey Bread #1
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
golden lemons
from LTRMN
25.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Lemon
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
the vision
from LTRMN
23.6%
THC
0%
CBD
The Vision
Strain
$8.41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
glitter apples
from LTRMN
23.8%
THC
0%
CBD
glitter apples
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
gotta cookie
from LTRMN
22.7%
THC
0.36%
CBD
gotta cookie
Strain
$8.41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
4 varities
from Beehive Extracts
71%
THC
0%
CBD
mendo purps
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
3 varieties
from Beehive Extracts
77%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Rhino
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
siskiyou fire
from Emerald Bay Extracts
64%
THC
0%
CBD
siskiyou fire
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
snow dream og
from Emerald Bay Extracts
62%
THC
0%
CBD
snow dream og
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
green grapefruit
from Emerald Bay Extracts
65%
THC
0%
CBD
green grapefruit
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies
from Botanical Laboratories
66%
THC
0.2%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$14.41 g
In-store only
Kobe-Ade
from Botanical Laboratories
69%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Kobe-Ade
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
orginal glue #4
from Botanical Laboratories
66%
THC
0.17%
CBD
$14.41 g
In-store only
lbsd
from Botanical Laboratories
61%
THC
0%
CBD
lbsd
Strain
$14.41 g
In-store only
blue dream shatter
from Botanical Laboratories
66%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$14.41 g
In-store only
123