HWY 420 is a full service recreational and medical marijuana store in Bremerton with a great selection of marijuana, edibles, pipes, bongs, vape pens, papers and much more!! We are conveniently located across form Bremerton Naval Ship Yard and close to the Ferry Terminal. HWY 420 is a short drive from Port Orchard, Silverdale and many other Kitsap Peninsula towns.