It is a very good establishment. Amazing customer service. And I also got a Leafly lanyard, T-shirt, and clothes pin which is really neat to me. I highly recommend this dispensary amazing bud great prices and amazing deals
4.7
10 reviews
Barry White is very bad, I’m still trying to smoke it! I’ve never smoked something this bad a this is no joke!
I made a trip out to this establishment yesterday due to a deal listing here on Leafy. It ended up being the best dispensary visit I've ever experienced. while their product selection still has room to grow, everything they do offer is high quality and fairly priced, they don't charge by shelf. The service is very friendly and welcoming. I definitely will recommend this dispensary to everyone and even if it's a bit of a drive to make it out there, trust me, it's more than worth it!
love the girls they are sweet and kind ladies. worth to drive for a spical deals.
Thank you for coming out. Hope to see you again real soon.
Ladies were very sweet and kind. Its worth to drive for a very good deals.
Thank you, Hope you come back soon.
I like that they had a large selection of pre rolls and has the cheapes price on shatter I seen around
Thank you for the positive feed back. Hope to see you again.
ok. went for the shatter special 30 a gram....tastes like 💩. but what do u expect for untested at that pricepoint. prob wont be back. 3 bucks to spin the wheel. should be free!
Went in for their customer drive on Saturday. New to this medical thing so i made an appointment and within an hour I had seen the Doc and was helped through the whole application process. Got my approval email within a week and now just waiting for my card. I'll be back for a review of their products once I get my card and sample the selections. Friendly and helpful folks.
Thank you for the good review, hope to see you soon.
Great flower and pre-rolls. Great sales.!!!!!!
Thank you for the feedback. Hope to see you soon.
great product
Thank you. Hope you come back soon.