m.newk452 on August 21, 2019

I made a trip out to this establishment yesterday due to a deal listing here on Leafy. It ended up being the best dispensary visit I've ever experienced. while their product selection still has room to grow, everything they do offer is high quality and fairly priced, they don't charge by shelf. The service is very friendly and welcoming. I definitely will recommend this dispensary to everyone and even if it's a bit of a drive to make it out there, trust me, it's more than worth it!