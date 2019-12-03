Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Highwire Farms is a lifestyle cannabis company dedicated to providing our patients with the best medicine available and developing premium products designed to deliver a life of good times, anytime, anywhere - that's why we only grow our medicine in small batches.