I love this store.The dudes who work here are super chill and know their weed
4.8
10 reviews
Super friendly and helpful staff! Anthony and Sidney were great help for my girlfriend and I! They had everything we wanted and more! Will definitely be a return customer!
Stopped into Hijix to pick up an .Oz Sirus Black. Anthony and Sidney were amazing! Super knowledgeable about the products carried in-store, and incredibly friendly! Made my day, thanks again guys
We were looking for a good shop and ended up going in it was great Anthony was very good at showing us what we were there to look at he knew our price range and set us up with some of the best quality for the price flowers around we we're only looking at the lower tier stuff and if its this good I can't imagine what they have at the top. Thank you Anthony, we will be back.
This place is awesome with the lowest and fairest prices also the people rock. Friendly and make the experience fun The ONLY shop I’ll got to in southern Oregon. Keep up the good work Hijinx you guys ROCK
I love this dispensary!!!! The staff is always super friendly and spends time helping me find exactly what I want. They have great prices and a big selection. Sid is my favorite worker. He’s funny and knowledgeable and very kind. God see Sid for all your smoke needs!
Great products,very on top of there jobs, Anthony the budtender that helped me, showed me the best strains and found exactly what I was looking for. CUSTOMER SERVICE WAS OUTSTANDING.
Great place to go. I just want to say i get anxiety going to places like this but the way i felt here welcome and all the budtenders were amazing ,they answered question i felt were dumb ones they didnt judge they answered with a smile. This place is the place i will definitely come back such an amazing environment. And i really enjoy the bud i got from there .
Loved the GG#4 I got here. Fire price for fire flower. One dislike: Can't seem to find a working phone number listed to call and check stock before making the drive from Ashland. Otherwise, ya'll rock!
Great customer service and very friendly staff. Got some quality bud highly recommend coming here. Shout out to sid thanks for being a awesome budtender!!