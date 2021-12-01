237 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
About this dispensary
HIMALAYA CANNABIS
The Himalaya Cannabis Ltd operating as Himalaya Cannabis was established in 2018 and opened their first location in Alberta. Now we are opening our locations in Ontario with our moto to the best satisfying experience in our store through the dedicated service of our experienced and learned staff. Come visit us at 871 Dundas St West in Toronto Ontario. A family owned Weed Store to get the affordable and best legal marijuana and accessories.
Leafly member since 2021
cash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesiblerecreational
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-10:30pm
10am-10:30pm
10am-10:30pm
10am-11pm
10am-11pm
10am-11pm
10am-9:30pm
Photos of HIMALAYA CANNABIS
Show all photos