148 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 32
Show All 25
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$111
All Products
Edison Reserve - Lola Montes - 7g
from Edison Reserve
___
THC
___
CBD
$60.71each
In-store only
Canopy Growth - Houseplant Sativa - 3.5g
from Houseplant
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Aurora - LA Confidential - 3.5g
from Aurora
___
THC
___
CBD
$35.65each
In-store only
Canopy Growth - Houseplant Indica - 3.5g
from Houseplant
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Namaste - Durga Mata 2 -1g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.09each
In-store only
Cove - Rest - 3.5g
from COVE
___
THC
___
CBD
$31.19each
In-store only
Aurora - Blue Dream - 7g
from Aurora
___
THC
___
CBD
$56.99each
In-store only
AltaVie - North Star CBD - 3.5g
from AltaVie
___
THC
___
CBD
$32.99each
In-store only
Re-Up LTRSR (Ultra Sour)
from Re-Up
___
THC
___
CBD
$20.99each
In-store only
Canaca - Mango - 3.5g
from Canaca
___
THC
___
CBD
$28.75each
In-store only
San Rafael '71 - Pink Kush - 3.5g
from San Rafael '71
___
THC
___
CBD
$30.88each
In-store only
Aurora - Blue Dream - 3.5g
from Aurora
___
THC
___
CBD
$30.8each
In-store only
UP - Meridian - 3.5g
from UP
___
THC
___
CBD
$41.99each
In-store only
Canopy Growth - Houseplant Sativa - 7g
from Houseplant
___
THC
___
CBD
$76.49each
In-store only
Namaste - Shishkaberry - 3.5g
from Namaste
___
THC
___
CBD
$27.32each
In-store only
Aurora - Summer Fling - 3.5g
from Aurora
___
THC
___
CBD
$25.1each
In-store only
San Rafael 71' - Delahaze - 3.5g
from San Rafael '71
___
THC
___
CBD
$31.99each
In-store only
Haven St. No. 402 - Blueberry Kush - 1g
from Haven St. Premium Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.99each
In-store only
Haven St. No. 402 - Blueberry Kush - 3.5
from Haven St. Premium Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$36.29each
In-store only
Aurora - Chocolope - 3.5g
from Aurora
___
THC
___
CBD
$31.99each
In-store only
Sundial - Citrus Punch -3.5g
from Sundial Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$34.08each
In-store only
Aurora - OG Melon - 3.5g
from Aurora
___
THC
___
CBD
$32.79each
In-store only
Aurora - Banana Split - 3.5g
from Aurora
___
THC
___
CBD
$29.69each
In-store only
AltaVie - Harmonic - 3.5g
from AltaVie
___
THC
___
CBD
$37.15each
In-store only
Namaste - Durga Mata 2 - 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$31.59each
In-store only
Sundial - Citrus Punch - 1g
from Sundial Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.19each
In-store only
Broken Coast - Stryker - 3.5g
from Broken Coast Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.5each
In-store only
Re-Up DTHBBB (D Bubba)
from Re-Up
___
THC
___
CBD
$20.99each
In-store only
Re-Up SNSSTR (Sensi Star)
from Re-Up
___
THC
___
CBD
$17.99each
In-store only
Tweed - Argyle 15 x 2.5mg Capsules
from Tweed
___
THC
___
CBD
$20.99each
In-store only
Redecan - Gems 5.0 soft gels - 15 soft gels
from RedeCan
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.99each
In-store only
Solei - Balance Softgels - 15
from Solei
___
THC
___
CBD
$18.99each
In-store only
San Rafael 71' - Pink Kush Soft Gels - 30 capsules
from San Rafael '71
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.25each
In-store only
Namaste - THC Light Softgels - 15
from Namaste
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.43each
In-store only
AURORA DRIFT : SPEARMINT CHILLERS MINTS (3g)
from Aurora Drift
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.99each
In-store only
Foray : DARK CHOCOLATE SQUARE (10g)
from Foray
___
THC
___
CBD
$5.99each
In-store only
Foray : SALTED CARAMEL CHOCOLATE SQUARE (10g)
from Foray
___
THC
___
CBD
$5.99each
In-store only
Aurora - CBD Liquid Gels - 30 capsules
from Aurora
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.29each
In-store only
AURORA DRIFT : PEPPERMINT CHILLERS (3g)
from Aurora Drift
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.99each
In-store only
Foray : DARK CHOCOLATE BAR (40g)
from Foray
___
THC
___
CBD
$6.99each
In-store only
1234