s.sheepish on June 13, 2019

I am a returning customer and I love this store! the staff is super friendly and helpful. any questions that i've had they've got the answer to. super clean and relaxing environment. im really loving donegal by tweed - its great for a day out in the sun! packaging is excessive (but thats out of their control), pricing is good and theres something for everyone, from broke to boujie. 10/10 would recommend! =) thanks HOBO!