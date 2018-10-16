Welcome to Holistic Alternatives! We are a Caregiver Storefront specializing in medicinal cannabis. Here at Holistic, we believe in the true healing benefits of the cannabis plant. In our shop, you will find a variety of strains, available in flower, pre-roll, concentrate, topical, and edible forms. If you are interested in getting your medical marijuana card, we can assist you in the process. We also offer CBD exclusive products available to everyone 21 and over. Please call or stop in for more information, we are always accepting new patients. We hope to see you soon!