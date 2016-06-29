****We are currently unable to sell any vape cartridges. This is due to a halt placed on the sale of ALL vape related marijuana products by the State of Michigan. We apologize for any inconvenience and we will be sure to update everyone as soon as we know more & are able to begin selling cartridges again**** 👉We are State Licensed MMMP Provisioning Center. 👉We offer a diverse variety of CBD products. 👉All of our ounces are $350 and under. 👉Sign up for our daily deal and text blast specials! 👉 Follow us on Instagram and Snapchat! 👉We do NOT accept paperwork, you MUST have your hard card. Patients must provide us with their MMP card & valid I.D. 👉We accept out of state patients with a valid medical card and a matching (VALID) drivers license or state issued ID. We accept medical patients from the following states: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Washington DC, West Virginia Find us on: - WEEDMAPS: HOLISTIC HEALTH WAYNE (https://weedmaps.com/dispensaries/holistic-healthwayne) - FACEBOOK: HOLISTIC HEALTH WAYNE (https://www.facebook.com/Holistichealthwayne) - INSTAGRAM: HOLISTICHEALTHWAYNEMI - SNAPCHAT: HOLISTICHEALTHW