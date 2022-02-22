Holistic Wellness Company is your most dependable source for quality, affordable products made from CBD-rich hemp. Based in Cape Neddick, Maine, we at Holistic Wellness Company are dedicated to providing you with the highest quality hemp CBD products at the best value the market has to offer. Our hemp CBD products are legal in 47 states. These products can be consumed in the form of pill capsules, topical salves, tinctures, and even edibles like gummy candies. When you buy hemp CBD oil from us, you know you’re getting products you can trust. Holistic Wellness Company’s hemp-derived CBD is non-GMO and contains no pesticides, solvents, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers. We have all our products tested by third-party laboratories so you can buy CBD hemp oil that is completely safe and legal for consumption. There is no question about it – if you ask where you should buy hemp CBD oil, the answer is Holistic Wellness Company.