This is a dispensary that feels like a business. The atmosphere and the tenders are incredible. They’re friendly connect with customers on a personal level, have experience with the product and will talk with you to find exactly what you’re looking for. They’ll even give recommendations based off their personal experience which makes it so comfortable to be a customer. Other than their location being a reservation hidden treasure they’re whole set up is top level. I’ve been recommending people to them directly based on my experience.