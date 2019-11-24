Deals
Grown in the Southern Oregon sun by farms practicing clean and sustainable growing! Strains include: ***Moondance- Sativa-Hybrid | A Medi-Haze Phenotype, Cross of Super Silver Haze x Neville's Haze | Normally known for its high levels of CBD, however, this particular batch has 0% CBD, leaving room for the THC effects that the strain has to offer. Most consumers feel a light lift of creative energy at the onset that leaves them feeling happy although not noticeably so. Candied grape aromas turn to spicy pepper, fresh mint, and sharp pine flavors on the exhale. This terpene combination is known for helping with focus. ***Lemon Kush- Indica-Hybrid | The general consensus surrounding Lemon Kush is that it is a cross between Master Kush and Lemon Joy, however, breeder specific variations exist. The genetics are the only area of dispute as everyone will agree that the sweet flavors of lemon and citrus mix exceptionally well with the earthy kush undertones. The light green buds are covered in a white frosting of trichomes and can provide uplifting and creative effects. Lemon Kush may be the perfect solution for when the stresses of life have you feeling sour. ***Purple Wreck- Indica | Cross of Purple Urkle x Trainwreck | Most commonly reported to be calming and sleepy but with a euphoric body high complemented by mental focus and a boost of happiness. People seeking out this green flower are looking for help with relaxation, stress, and depression. The terpenes in this strain tend to be invigorating in small doses, and if continued, turn into deep relaxation. The buds of this particular strain smell like Durban Poison! Full of lemon and diesel.
