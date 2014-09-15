Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Homegrown Healthcare of Maine LLC is a family and patient run Caregiving practice. State licenced. Member of MMCM Trade Association. Located in Central Maine, delivery is just a call away. Quality herbs, tinctures and salves. Private consultations, overview of updated laws and rules, education and private classes on edibles and concentrates. Reiki and massage available.