$4 Grams ($4.80 with tax) & $13 Eighths ($15.60 with tax) $5 Grams ($6 with tax) & $17.50 Eighths ($21.00 with tax) $6.67 Grams ($8 with tax) & $20.83 Eighths ($25 with tax) $8.33 Grams ($10 with tax) & $29.17 Eighths ($35 with tax) We carry 15-25 strains at any time, with the majority of our flower being indoor. We pride ourselves in having the best flower in Salem at affordable prices. We have an extensive selection of concentrates, edibles, extracts, topicals, tinctures, and accessories with daily specials on each category. OPEN FOR RECREATIONAL + MEDICAL SALES We are an OLCC licensed recreational and medical dispensary. We are serving both medical and recreational customers. Medical customers will still have tax free pricing. Recreational customers can now by more quantity. Please call us if you have any questions (971) 707-4101. We supply the finest flower, edibles, concentrates, shatter, and tinctures at an affordable price with outstanding customer service. Now accepting credit cards. NOTE: Please keep in mind that our inventory can change daily/hourly depending on demand and supply on hand. Please call ahead and check if there is a particular product you are interested in.