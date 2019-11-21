Follow
Homegrown Oregon - Beaverton
(503) 477-4926
320 products
Deals
Get 20% Off Your Entire Purchase!
Valid 10/27/2019 – 11/23/2019
Get 20% off Storewide when you either Sign Up for or check in with our Loyalty Rewards Program! Don't Miss out on the Savings! See you soon!
Cannot be Combined with other Discounts, Sales or Coupons.
All Products
UW PURP
from HQ Farms
27.83%
THC
0.08%
CBD
UW
Strain
$10each
In-store only
AMNESIA LEMON
from GREENWAY
22.39%
THC
0%
CBD
AMNESIA LEMON
Strain
$5each
In-store only
GORILLA BERRIES
from Kleen Karma Gardens
27.85%
THC
0%
CBD
GORILLA BERRIES
Strain
$10each
In-store only
TSUTHER
from East Fork Cultivars
5.3%
THC
9.79%
CBD
TSUTHER
Strain
$8each
In-store only
$75 OZ NORTHERN WRECK
from 45th Parallel Farms
26.79%
THC
0%
CBD
NORHTERN WRECK
Strain
$30each
In-store only
OG-18
from HQ Farms
25.8%
THC
0.07%
CBD
OG #18
Strain
$10each
In-store only
TRADE SAMPLE FLOWER
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$0each
In-store only
WHITE HAWAIIAN
from HQ Farms
22.9%
THC
0.05%
CBD
WHITE HAWAIIAN
Strain
$10each
In-store only
$75 OZ SKYWALKER OG
from GREENWAY
19.98%
THC
0%
CBD
SKYWALKER OG
Strain
$30each
In-store only
LEMON KUSH
from Millerville Farms
24.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Kush
Strain
$10each
In-store only
MAGIC MELON
from Kleen Karma Gardens
26.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Magic Melon
Strain
$10each
In-store only
ROYAL HIGHNESS
from Kleen Karma Gardens
29.45%
THC
0%
CBD
Royal Highness
Strain
$10each
In-store only
WHITE 99
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
26.85%
THC
0.08%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$10each
In-store only
GREEN MONSTER
from GREENWAY
17.75%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Monster
Strain
$5each
In-store only
KONG
from MERAKI
27.1%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Kong
Strain
$10each
In-store only
PURPLE SKUNK MASS
from GREENWAY
22.58%
THC
0%
CBD
PURPLE SKUNK MASS
Strain
$5each
In-store only
HONEYSUCKLE
from GREENWAY
17.42%
THC
0%
CBD
HONEYSUCKLE
Strain
$5each
In-store only
HOLY GRAIL
from 45th Parallel Farms
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Holy Grail Kush
Strain
$6each
In-store only
GRAPE DAWG
from 45th Parallel Farms
22.33%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Dawg
Strain
$6each
In-store only
BUBBA KUSH
from East Fork Cultivars
8.35%
THC
16.7%
CBD
Bubba Kush
Strain
$8each
In-store only
99 PROBLEMS
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
28.76%
THC
0.08%
CBD
99 PROBELMS
Strain
$10each
In-store only
LEMON SOUR DIESEL
from HALO
___
THC
___
CBD
$6each
In-store only
CHEMDOG OG
from HQ Farms
28.46%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
$10each
In-store only
TAHOE DREAM
from Millerville Farms
25.8%
THC
0%
CBD
TAHOE DREAM
Strain
$10each
In-store only
DEADBAND Live Resin by OREGROWN
from Oregrown
85.9%
THC
0.9%
CBD
DEADBAND
Strain
$481 g
In-store only
GALATIC COOKS Live Resin by OREGROWN
from Oregrown
68.5%
THC
0.3%
CBD
GALATIC COOKS
Strain
$361 g
In-store only
SELECT UNFLAVORED 1:1 TINCTURE
from SELECT
___
THC
___
CBD
$72each
In-store only
THICC GIRL Shatter by EMERALD
from EMERALD
68.1%
THC
0%
CBD
THICC GIRL
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
DOUBLE MOTOR BREATH Live Resin by BOBSLED
from Bobsled Extracts
70.33%
THC
0.33%
CBD
DOUBLE MOTOR BREATH
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
DAWG BISCUITS Rosin by OREGON GENETICS
from Oregon Genetics
71.4%
THC
0.24%
CBD
DAWG BISCUITS
Strain
$72each
In-store only
STRAWBERRY MAMBA Rosin by HAPPY CABBAGE
from Happy Cabbage Farms
69.9%
THC
1.71%
CBD
STRAWBERRY MAMBA
Strain
$721 g
In-store only
SOUR LEMON DROP Live Resin by ARTIFACT
from Artifact Extracts
70.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Drop
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
STRAWBERRY CHOO CHOO Shatter by MANA
from Mana Extracts
69%
THC
0%
CBD
STRAWBERRY CHOO CHOO
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
CRUMBLED LIME Live Resin by OREGROWN
from Oregrown
85.9%
THC
0.9%
CBD
Crumbled Lime
Strain
$481 g
In-store only
ZURPLE PUNCH Rosin by OREGON GENETICS
from Oregon Genetics
71.12%
THC
0.23%
CBD
ZURPLE PUNCH
Strain
$72each
In-store only
P-TANG PIE Live Resin by WVA
from WVA
73.36%
THC
0.09%
CBD
P-TANG PIE
Strain
$45½ g
In-store only
HIGH DESERT SOUR SAGE Live Resin by OREGROWN
from Oregrown
78.5%
THC
1.6%
CBD
HIGH DESERT SOUR SAGE
Strain
$361 g
In-store only
GHOST OG Shatter by FLAPJAX
from Flapjax Extracts
74.55%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Ghost OG
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
BUBLEGUM BREATH Live Resin by WVA
from WVA
69.98%
THC
0%
CBD
BUBLEGUM BREATH
Strain
$361 g
In-store only
SOUTH FORK KUSH Live Resin by ECHO
from ECHO
66.31%
THC
0%
CBD
SOUTH FORK KUSH
Strain
$54each
In-store only
