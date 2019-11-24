Follow
Deals
TUESDAY: GET 10% OFF CONCENTRATES + 20% OFF MYSTERY ITEM (TBA)
Valid 6/24/2019 – 12/1/2019
Mystery Item 20% OFF (TBA) Every Tuesday you can get 10% off Concentrates as well as 20% off an item of the week. The item of the week will change from week to week.
Cannot be combined with other discounts, sales or coupons
All Products
TAHOE OG by SELF MADE FARMS
from Self Made Farms
27.66%
THC
0.7%
CBD
Tahoe OG Kush
Strain
$171 gram
$171 gram
$322 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$170½ ounce
$3251 ounce
SOUR GELATO #5 by MERAKI
from MERAKI
23%
THC
0.08%
CBD
SOUR GELATO #5
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2001 ounce
DIESEL HASH by EMERALD
from EMERALD
28.75%
THC
0%
CBD
DIESEL HASH
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2001 ounce
SHERBERT by EMERALD
from EMERALD
26.77%
THC
0%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2001 ounce
CHOCOLATE HASHBERRY by GARDENERS
from GARDENERS
22.43%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Hashberry
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2001 ounce
GDP MIST by EMERALD
from EMERALD
27.84%
THC
0%
CBD
GDP MIST
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2001 ounce
CRIPPLE RHINO by GREEN ACERS
from GREEN ACERS
23.35%
THC
0%
CBD
CRIPPLE RHINO
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1501 ounce
DR. WHO by DYME
from DYME
23.78%
THC
0%
CBD
Dr. Who
Strain
$171 gram
$171 gram
$322 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$170½ ounce
$3251 ounce
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) by GARDENERS
from Gardeners
21.27%
THC
0.6%
CBD
GG#4
Strain
$4.81 gram
$4.81 gram
$9.62 grams
$15.6⅛ ounce
$31.2¼ ounce
$42.4½ ounce
$74.81 ounce
CHERRY AK-47 by MERAKI GARDENS
from Meraki Gardens
24%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Cherry AK-47
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2001 ounce
ROYAL KUSH by 45TH PARALLEL FARMS
from 45th Parallel Farms
27.97%
THC
0.8%
CBD
Royal Kush
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2001 ounce
ULTRA VIOLENCE by MERAKI GARDENS
from Meraki Gardens
26.2%
THC
0.07%
CBD
ULTRA VIOLENCE
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2001 ounce
DUTCH TREAT by KLEEN KARMA
from KLEEN KARMA
29.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Dutch Treat
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2001 ounce
SQUIRT by KLEEN KARMA
from KLEEN KARMA
27.64%
THC
0%
CBD
SQUIRT
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2001 ounce
PURPLE PUNCH by BLOHM WELLS
from BLOHM WELLS
24.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1501 ounce
BRUCE BANNER by OLD APPLE
from OLD APPLE
26.88%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1501 ounce
STUMPTOWN DIESEL by OLD APPLE
from OLD APPLE
23.24%
THC
0.06%
CBD
STUMPTOWN DIESEL
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2001 ounce
ROYAL HIGHNESS #18 by OLD APPLE
from OLD APPLE
26.98%
THC
0%
CBD
ROYAL HIGHNESS #18
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2001 ounce
BLACKBERRY FIRE by OLD APPLE
from OLD APPLE
26.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry Fire
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2001 ounce
GRAPE CINEX by 45TH PARALLEL FARMS
from 45th Parallel Farms
23.36%
THC
1.1%
CBD
GRAPE CINEX
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$122 grams
$21⅛ ounce
$42¼ ounce
$64½ ounce
$1181 ounce
WHITE GLUE by HOMEGROWN
from HOMEGROWN
29.46%
THC
0.08%
CBD
WHITE GLUE
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2001 ounce
SKYWALKER OG by GREENWAY
from GREENWAY
19.98%
THC
0%
CBD
SKYWALKER OG
Strain
$4.81 gram
$4.81 gram
$9.62 grams
$15.6⅛ ounce
$31.2¼ ounce
$42.4½ ounce
$74.81 ounce
AMNESIA LEMON by GREENWAY FLOWER
from GREENWAY FLOWER
22.39%
THC
0%
CBD
AMNESIA LEMON
Strain
$4.81 gram
$4.81 gram
$9.62 grams
$15.6⅛ ounce
$31.2¼ ounce
$42.4½ ounce
$74.81 ounce
BLUE COOKIES by GREENWAY
from GREENWAY
19.31%
THC
___
CBD
$4.81 gram
$4.81 gram
$9.62 grams
$15.6⅛ ounce
$31.2¼ ounce
$42.4½ ounce
$74.81 ounce
NORTHERN WRECK by HOMEGROWN
from HOMEGROWN
26.79%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Wreck
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1501 ounce
GREEN MONSTER by GREENWAY
from GREENWAY
17.75%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Monster
Strain
$25¼ ounce
$25¼ ounce
$40½ ounce
$701 ounce
HONEYSUCKLE by GREENWAY
from GREENWAY
17.42%
THC
0%
CBD
HONEYSUCKLE
Strain
$25¼ ounce
$25¼ ounce
$40½ ounce
$701 ounce
PURPLE PUNCH by TRUEHITT
from TRUEHITT
25.76%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2001 ounce
KONG by MERAKI
from MERAKI
24.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Kong
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2001 ounce
STRAWBERRY B by TRUEHITT
from TRUEHITT
25.83%
THC
0%
CBD
STRAWBERRY B
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2001 ounce
FUNK DAWG FUEL by GAIA'S GANJA
from GAIA'S GANJA
26.51%
THC
0%
CBD
FUNK DAWG FUEL
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1501 ounce
DOSIDO by GREENER PAC
from GREENER PAC
20.38%
THC
0%
CBD
DOSIDO
Strain
$4.81 gram
$4.81 gram
$9.62 grams
$15.6⅛ ounce
$31.2¼ ounce
$42.4½ ounce
$74.81 ounce
RUDEBOI by GREENER PAC
from GREENER PAC
22.33%
THC
0%
CBD
RUDEBOI
Strain
$4.81 gram
$4.81 gram
$9.62 grams
$15.6⅛ ounce
$31.2¼ ounce
$42.4½ ounce
$74.81 ounce
BUBBA DIAGONAL by MERAKI
from MERAKI
24.5%
THC
0.08%
CBD
BUBBA DIAGONAL
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2001 ounce
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) by OREGON ROOTS
from Oregon Roots
26.52%
THC
0%
CBD
GG#4
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1501 ounce
DURBAN POISON Cartridges by PAX
from PAX
78.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$36each
$36each
PURPLE HINDU KUSH Shatter by HUSH
from HUSH
68.7%
THC
1.2%
CBD
Purple Hindu Kush
Strain
$36each
$36each
SHERBET Wax by FUNK
from FUNK
73.6%
THC
0.1%
CBD
SHERBET
Strain
$35each
$35each
SOUR GLUE Oil by KARMA ORIGINALS
from Karma Originals
___
THC
___
CBD
$24each
$24each
SENSI STAR Cartridges by MOJAVE
from Mojave
81.2%
THC
2.18%
CBD
Sensi Star
Strain
$24each
$24each
12345