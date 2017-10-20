Hood River Naturals is a Hood River Recreational Marijuana Dispensary Hood River Naturals is a locally owned and operated cannabis dispensary dedicated to providing a memorable, positive cannabis experience to every guest. The entire Hood River Dispensary team sources high-quality marijuana goods for recreational and medical consumers alike. For friendly service, detailed knowledge and accessible prices on excellent product, Hood River Naturals has your back. About: Hood River Naturals originally operated as Mountain View Naturals: a medical marijuana dispensary opened in August 2014. The team made the change to Hood River Naturals with the advent of Oregon’s recreational market, switching its license to better serve both patients and adult-use consumers. With a new brand and years of cannabis experience, Hood River Naturals welcomes its cannabis community with a conveniently priced and varied selection of Oregon-produced marijuana goods. The team strives to enrich its community through cannabis education and fundraisers, including the dispensary’s annual canned-food drive. At Hood River Naturals, every person truly cares about the wellness and happiness of each guest. Menu: Visitors to Hood River Naturals will discover an immense variety of cannabis excellence ready to enjoy. The dispensary team stocks popular brands like Gron, Avitas, Delta 9, Chalice Farms and dozens more. Flower cultivars like White Tahoe Cookies, Rude Boi Og, Grease Monkey and Jack Herer fly off Hood River Natural’s shelves. Customers in search of long-lasting cannabis experiences nab Wyld’s infused gummies, Apollo’s collection of extracts and Selects line of portable oil cartridges. Each product at Hood River Naturals undergoes thorough lab testing before ever arriving at the dispensary. Currently, Hood River Naturals accepts cash only and provides an onsite ATM for customer convenience. Veterans qualify for 10% off every purchase and seniors and students each receive 5% off with each visit. Medical patients may purchase their marijuana items tax-free. Hood River Naturals also offers a rewards system through Baker, which offers points for every dollar spent at the dispensary. Check out Hood River Naturals’ Weedmaps page to explore rotating specials on marijuana products and feel free to call or email with any questions. Service Locations: Hood River Naturals stands directly south of I-84, south of The Hook and west of the Hood River Bridge. The dispensary proudly welcomes visitors from Rockford, Hood River, Pine Grove and Odell. Travellers visit from Mosier, White Salmon, Bingen and even Underwood to purchase cannabis with a valid ID. Whether customers journey from Parkdale or Mt. Hood, Hood River Naturals seeks to offer the ultimate positive cannabis experience. Location Information: Hood River stands on the Oregon-Washington border with a clear view of the Columbia River and the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area. The Hood River Waterfront Park features a beautiful crescent beach with plenty of picnic sites and local shops nearby. The Mount Hood Railroad will ferry explorers south to Parkdale and back again. Mt. Hood itself attracts millions of visitors each year to hike its peaks and ski throughout its slopes