Follow
Hope, Heal, Health
774-377-9333
36 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 21
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$320
Deals
Roll on in! HHH now has Prerolls!
Valid 11/13/2019 – 11/21/2019
We now have our strains conveniently already rolled up for you! Come in for a limited time and get 3 - 1 gram prerolls for $30!!
Valid while supplies last. Cannot be combined with any other discounts or deals. Must buy 3.
Roll on in! HHH now has Prerolls!
Valid 11/13/2019 – 11/21/2019
We now have our strains conveniently already rolled up for you! Come in for a limited time and get 3 - 1 gram prerolls for $30!!
Valid while supplies last. Cannot be combined with any other discounts or deals. Must buy 3.
Staff picks
Sapphire OG
from HHH (Hope, Heal, Health)
21.9%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Sapphire OG
Strain
$151 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Cornbread
from HHH (Hope, Heal, Health)
25.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Cornbread
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Jet Fuel
from HHH (Hope, Heal, Health)
20.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$151 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Cornbread
from HHH (Hope, Heal, Health)
19.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Cornbread
Strain
$151 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Humble Pie
from HHH (Hope, Heal, Health)
23.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Ice Cream Cookies Live Sugar
from HHH (Hope, Heal, Health)
81%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Ice Cream Cookies
Strain
$751 g
In-store only
Mindy's Kitchen 100mg Glazed Clementine Gummies
from HHH (Hope, Heal, Health)
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Glazed Clementine Orange
Strain
$25each
In-store only
All Products
Motorbreath
from HHH (Hope, Heal, Health)
22.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Motorbreath
Strain
$151 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Gorilla Chembreaker
from HHH (Hope, Heal, Health)
18.9%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Gorilla Glue x Chemdawg
Strain
$151 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Schrom
from HHH (Hope, Heal, Health)
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Schrom
Strain
$151 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Cheese
from HHH (Hope, Heal, Health)
16.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Cheese
Strain
$151 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Original Glue (fka GG#4)
from HHH (Hope, Heal, Health)
20.9%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$151 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
*CLOSEOUT* AC/DC shatter
from Revolutionary Clinics
46.3%
THC
37.7%
CBD
ACDC
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
*CLOSEOUT* Mendo Breath (LN2) Elite Tier Hash
from Alternative Compassion Services
45%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Mendo Breath
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
*CLOSEOUT* Rude Boi (LN2) Elite Tier Hash
from Alternative Compassion Services
71.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Face Off OG
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
MXR Propel Tincture
from Revolutionary Clinics
251.1mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Howl's Anytime (1oz)
from Howl's
220mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Bio-Diesel
Strain
$65each
In-store only
Howl's Anytime (2oz)
from Howl's
440mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Bio-Diesel
Strain
$100each
In-store only
Howls Anytime Double Strength (1oz)
from Howl's
440mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Bio-Diesel
Strain
$100each
In-store only
Howl's Daytime (1oz).
from Howl's
220mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Cinderella 99
Strain
$65each
In-store only
Howl's Night time (1oz)
from Howl's
210mg
THC
___
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Howl's Nighttime (2oz).
from Howl's
420mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$100each
In-store only
Howl's High CBD 10:1 (2oz)
from Howl's
60mg
THC
600mg
CBD
Bio-Diesel
Strain
$100each
In-store only
Howl's Daytime (2oz).
from Howl's
440mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Cinderella 99
Strain
$100each
In-store only
Howls 1:1 CBD (2oz)
from Howl's
440mg
THC
440mg
CBD
Bio-Diesel
Strain
$100each
In-store only
Howl's 1:1 CBD (1oz)
from Howl's
220mg
THC
220mg
CBD
Bio-Diesel
Strain
$65each
In-store only
Mindy's Kitchen 100mg Cool Key Lime Kiwi Gummies
from HHH (Hope, Heal, Health)
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Cool Keylime Kiwi
Strain
$25each
In-store only
1G Remedi AWAKE RSO (Tangie)
from HHH (Hope, Heal, Health)
78.8%
THC
1.5%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$80each
In-store only
1G Remedi RENEW RSO (Lavender Jack)
from HHH (Hope, Heal, Health)
80.4%
THC
0.9%
CBD
Lavender Jack
Strain
$80each
In-store only
1G Remedi AWAKE RSO (Schrom)
from HHH (Hope, Heal, Health)
76%
THC
0.9%
CBD
Schrom
Strain
$80each
In-store only
1G Remedi Relax RSO (Grandpa's Breath)
from HHH (Hope, Heal, Health)
61.2%
THC
1.4%
CBD
Grandpa’s Breath
Strain
$80each
In-store only
1g Remedi Relax RSO (Motorbreath)
from HHH (Hope, Heal, Health)
78.9%
THC
___
CBD
$80each
In-store only
Schrom
from HHH (Hope, Heal, Health)
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Schrom
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Sapphire OG
from HHH (Hope, Heal, Health)
20.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Jack Herer
from HHH (Hope, Heal, Health)
20.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Massage Oil 1:1
from Topicas
245.16mg
THC
268.38mg
CBD
Unknown
Strain
$401:1
In-store only