rad_krissy
There is so many great things about this shop. Their remodel has just made it that much better. Everything looks amazing and just adds to the already amazing vibe at this shop. The staff is absolutely amazing and they are all very knowledgeable in their products so they can help you find exactly what you’re looking for. They also carry rad vapes proxy’s which makes them even more great! I am a brand ambassador for them so I get the opportunity to come in a lot and I love it every time.