vapemeawaysac on June 20, 2019

You know that stoner friend you have who smokes more weed than anyone you know but is still the most functional and smart person you know? That friend would probably work at 1841. If I have a question about a new product, brand, or strain, I go to the budtenders at 1841! The staff here is SO helpful and awesome, their customer service is amazing. They give you stright forward advice like your best friend would, and they know their products well. This collective has come so far in the past fews years, and it easily has become one of my favorite collectives in Sacramento. I visit this collective a few times a month to host demos for Heavy Hitters, the vape cartridge distribution company I work for. They always have an awesome selection of Heavy Hitters and other vapes, and they bring the best deals to their customers. 1841 should definitely be on your list of top collectives to visit in Sacramento!!