Half-Off Pre-Rolls!
Valid 11/21/2019 – 11/22/2019
This Thursday we're taking 50% off the original price of ALL prerolls!! Check out our shop for more unadvertised specials every day! Deal valid 11/21/2019.
Pre-Rolls are calculated as loose flower with a daily 28g limit.
All Products
VVS Chem (Noble Farms)
from Noble Farms
33.07%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Triangle Kush (MSB)
from Mountain Sun Botanicals
24.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Super Punch (Yerba Buena)
from Yerba Buena
23.07%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Mint Chem Scout (MSB)
from Mountain Sun Botanicals
21.5%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$9.61 g
In-store only
Lemon Banana Sherbet (MSB)
from Mountain Sun Botanicals
22.4%
THC
0.02%
CBD
$9.61 g
In-store only
Layer Cake (Green Farms)
from Green Farms
33.6%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$201 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Jazz (Uplifted)
from Uplifted
30.2%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$14.41 g
In-store only
Death Star x Herijuana (Leap Farms)
from LEAP FARMS
17.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$7.21 g
In-store only
Cherry Pie smalls (Jim Belushi)
from Belushi's Farm
15.75%
THC
0%
CBD
$61 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blueberry Cookies (Yerba Buena)
from Yerba Buena
14.73%
THC
0%
CBD
$7.21 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Black Diamond smalls (Jim Belushi)
from Belushi's Farm
19.55%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$61 g
In-store only
Betty Hayes (SoFresh)
from sofresh farms
29%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$14.41 g
In-store only
B Bud Kosher Kush (Frontier Farms)
from Frontier Farms
25.4%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$61 g
In-store only
Baby Stewie x Herijuana (Leap Farms)
from LEAP FARMS
20.6%
THC
0.04%
CBD
$9.61 g
In-store only
Purple Hindu Kush (Leap Farms)
from LEAP FARMS
20.3%
THC
0.15%
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Sweet Melissa (Artisan)
from Artisan Grown
40.3%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$201 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Nine Pound Hammer (Yerba Buena)
from Yerba Buena
15.97%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$14.41 g
In-store only
Pineapple Express (Yerba Buena)
from Yerba Buena
21.7%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$14.41 g
In-store only
Silver Hawk (Yerba Buena)
from Yerba Buena
23.09%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$14.41 g
In-store only
Animal Cookie (MSB)
from Mountain Sun Botanicals
24.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Cookie OG (MSB)
from Mountain Sun Botanicals
22.9%
THC
0.2%
CBD
$14.41 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Grandaddy Purple (Re Up)
from Unknown Brand
25.38%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$14.41 g
In-store only
Forbidden Fruit (Wee Farms)
from Wee Farms
19.09%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Pucker Punch (Yerba Buena)
from Yerba Buena
19.36%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$14.41 g
In-store only
G.G.4. (ReUp Farms)
from ReUp Farms
25.55%
THC
0.17%
CBD
$14.41 g
In-store only
Raw Glue (ReUp Farms)
from ReUp Farms
22.66%
THC
0%
CBD
$14.41 g
In-store only
Super Glue (Pistol Point)
from Unknown Brand
19.32%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Golden Pineapple (Treefrog)
from TreeFrog
26.2%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$14.41 g
In-store only
Cuban Linx (Frontier Farms)
from Frontier Farms
31.25%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$14.41 g
In-store only
Super Jack (Pistil Point)
from Pistil Point Premium Cannabis
21.93%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Grape 33 (Noble Farms)
from Noble Farms
23.08%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$14.41 g
In-store only
Orange Ghost (Cloud Cover)
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
21.62%
THC
0.49%
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
B Bud Roadkill Wedding (Frontier Farms)
from Frontier Farms
15%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$61 g
In-store only
OGKB (Makru Farms)
from Makru Farms
25.61%
THC
0%
CBD
$14.41 g
In-store only
Glue Dream (MSB)
from Mountain Sun Botanicals
23%
THC
0%
CBD
$9.61 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Motor Breath (MSB)
from Mountain Sun Botanicals
21.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$9.61 g
In-store only
Ghost OG (BRF)
from Burnt River Farms
14.61%
THC
0%
CBD
$4.21 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Early Girl (Moto)
from Moto Perpetuo Farm
10.11%
THC
0%
CBD
Early Girl
Strain
$51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Ghost Breath (MSB)
from Mountain Sun Botanicals
22.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$9.61 g
In-store only
Cherry Bomb (BRF)
from Burnt River Farms
13.34%
THC
0.26%
CBD
$4.21 g
In-store only
