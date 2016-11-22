Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
This menu/information pertains to the HUNTING OREGON LOCATION only.
All prices include all applicable sales taxes, these will be deducted for medical patients at check-out.
If you are unable to see prices visit our website http://www.hotboxfarms.com
Hotbox Farms is Eastern Oregon's 1st and FINEST recreational dispensary!!
Offering Free Smells Monday thru Saturday 9am to 7pm PST, including holidays!! (CLOSED SUNDAYS)
Daily Purchase Limits: 28gm (1oz) loose marijuana (flower/pre-rolls); 5gm concentrates/extracts (vapes/dabs); 16 ounces of cannabinoid products in solid form (edibles/topicals); 72oz of cannabinoid products in liquid form (edibles/topicals); 10 seeds; and 4 immature plants (clones). Medical patient limits may be different, and are based upon OHA/OMMP/OLCC regulations.