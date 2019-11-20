Follow
Locals ONLY
Valid 4/11/2018 – 12/2/2019
We proudly offer ANYBODY that lives in the entire Coachella Valley a locals discount of 10%. *We include state tax in the advertised price, the only tax added to advertised price is local sales tax (8.75%). With locals 10% discount you pay less than the advertised price.
Must show valid ID with LOCAL address *local address must be 1 of the 9 cities in the Coachella Valley
All Products
Cypress Cannabis 3.5g Fruity Pepplez
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
THC Design Forbidden Fruit 3.5gs
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
In-store only
THC Design Purple Punch 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
In-store only
THC Design Member Berry 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
In-store only
THC Design Jack Hammock 3.5gs
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
In-store only
THC Design Mandarin God 3.5gs
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
In-store only
THC Design Banana Punch 3.5gs
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
In-store only
Sherbinskis Pink Panties 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Loudpack Chem Dawg 3.5gs
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Loudpack Orange Kreamsicle 3.5gs
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Emerald Family Farms Orange Zkittlez 3.5gs
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Dime Bag 3.5gs Banana OG
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$27each
In-store only
Source Quest 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Source Larry OG 3.5gs
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
House Weed Purple Punch 3.5gs
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$27each
In-store only
Cypress Cannabis Boss OG 3.5gs
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$27each
In-store only
LA Kush Kushberry 3.5gs
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Source Orange Creamsicle 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Wonderbrett Flower 3.5g- Black Orchid
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Wonderbrett Flower 3.5g - Orange Sunset
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Wonderbrett Flower 3.5g- Pink Picasso
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Dime Bag 3.5gs Orange Kreamsicle
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$27each
In-store only
Loudpack 3.5gs Skywalker
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
LA Kush ILL OG 1g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Dime Bag Dread Bread 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$27each
In-store only
The Cure Glazed Apricot Gelato 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
The Cure Mimosa 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
The Cure Monster Cookies 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
LA Kush Red Box 1g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
LA Kush Kushberry Cheesecake 28g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$370each
In-store only
LA Kush ill OG 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Dime Bag Extreme Cream 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$27each
In-store only
La Kush Red Box 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Cypress Cannabis 3.5g OG Chem x 2DBL OG
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Maven Tangie 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
In-store only
Maven OG 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
In-store only
Maven Watermelon 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
In-store only
Maven XXX OG 1g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only
Maven Cake Batter 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
In-store only
Wonderbrett Flower 3.5g - Lemon Citrine
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$65each
In-store only
