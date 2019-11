M10-17-0000051-TEMP A10-17-0000034-TEMP Recreational Sales 21+ with Valid ID Medical Sales 18+ with valid CA doctors recommendation and ID IF YOU'RE LOOKING FOR THE STICKY ICKY, THE SUPER DANK, THE FIRE, THE PLUG, LOOK NO FURTHER! HOTN HAS TOP SHELF FLOWER!!! COME SEE FOR YOURSELF! Prices include excise tax. Prices do not include sales tax of 8.75% Restroom available to all customers! THE LOCALS SHOP!!! ***10% OFF ON ALL ORDERS for Coachella Valley Residents W/VALID GOV ID WITH LOCAL ADDRESS!!!*** PREMIUM CANNABIS SHOP. ATM Inside! We are on the left side of the building. Libra's passion to bring you high quality cannabis products (premium, tested, and from credible sources) and trained budrista professionals is significantly what we proudly stand by. Each budrista advocates “educate before you medicate” and are CPST certified by the Trichome Institute to handle and recommend cannabis products according to your needs. Libra takes pride in offering a clean, safe, and convenient environment for all. The comfortable and professional atmosphere at Libra is our definition of the modern cannabis experience and our one-on-one approach to service ensures we meet our customers' needs. Libra Crafted By HOTN in Cathedral City Clean. Simple. Pure.