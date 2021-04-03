The employees are incredibly rude and false advertise. They market a $20 eighth but when you arrive all the sudden it’s $35/$45 and there asking you for more money. Shady shady. Never again. The Budtender literally said if we don’t like it, we can leave and we did. We went down to Common Citizen and was treated amazing. The staff were friendly and knowledgeable and the point system is effective and easy to keep track of. Common Citizen didn’t make up excuses and try to take more of my money when I arrived. When they advertise a $28 eighth, they mean it. Look I understand that typos happen and mistakes are made but, to be rude and tell us to leave if we didn’t like it was uncalled for.