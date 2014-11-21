Wednesday, November 20, 2019 Welcome HOME!🏡 We Now deliver 🚗 call ☎️ for more details 313-305-4040 Price drop ! Sour OG Now $30 per 8th 🚨New Strain Alert🚨 Forbidden Cookie, Original Glue 💗 Thin Mint, Phantom Cookie, Blue Dream, Sour OG, PGSC 💚 Platinum OG, Guava Cake, Kush Mints, Mac 1 💛 New House of Dank Grand Opening 3394 S Fort St Go Check them Out ! ____________________________________ Come Check Out All The Deals! 🔥 Big Gas Live Resin Concentrates 1/2g $25 🔥 Come in for 2 Gooey Man half grams and get an Engraved V-Fire Battery for only $10!! Buy 2 Stiiizy pods and receive a battery for free! Buy 100mg Shattered Thoughts or Guilty Pleasures Candy and get One 1/2 Off!! Claw Vfire .5g Pods & Carts 4/$100 CHURCH IS BACK⛪!! Church Batteries Available. Over 10 Strains $50 ea. or 2/$90⚡ Church OG⛪, Divorce Cake🍰, Purple Punch💜, Lemon Cookie🌞, Pina Collision🍹, Melonade, Strawberry Cough🍓 God's Gift🙏, Key Lime Cookie🍪, Sundae Driver🚗 _________________________________________ 💥Fresh Drop 💥 👉🏽Check us OUT👀 Kush Mints, Nick the Bruiser, Sour OG , Purple Doja, Captains Cake White Cookie, OG-18, Choc. Chip Cookie _________________________________________ 🌳$25 8th's Purple Hindu Kush, Queen Dream & Northern Wreck ___________________________________________________ 💨New strains of Big Gas LIVE RESIN Wax & Carts💨 Zkittles, Private Reserve, Super Lemon Haze, Piff, Sour Banana Sherbert ________________________________________________ 🍂Highlife Farms Pumpkin Truffles Are In!!!!!🍂 ____________________________________________ 🖤Platinum Vape CBD Carts 4/$100🖤 (Fruit Punch, Birthday Cake, Bubble Gum, Cotton Candy &Gelato) ___________________________________________ 🔥SlabGod Shatter 3g/100🔥 ___________________________________________ ⚡Shatter Deals⚡ 🔥 3g/$100 ⭐4g/100 💥5g/$100 🔅Slab Deals🔅 💥$300 ⭐$400 🔥$500 _____________________________________________ Dixie Gummies 🍉 $25 or $40 Dixie Awakening Mints🍊 $25 Kushy Punch 100mg Gummies🤜 $15 ea. or 2/$25 Monster Xtracts Gummies 👹$15 or 2/ $25 ___________________________________________ 🙏Blessed Farms & 5⭐ Star Extracts _______________________________________ ❤Platinum Vape❤4/$100 SATIVA: Lemon Pound Cake HYBRID: Sundae Driver, Crazy Glue, Wedding Cake, Cookie Wreck INDICA: Wifi OG, Mars OG, Alien OG ___________________________________________________ Presto💚 SATIVA: Blue Dream HYBRID: GG#4, Gelato, Blackberry, Bubblegum,Cupcake,Zkittles,Watermelon Zkittles, INDICA: Tahoe OG ___________________________________________________ 🔥Fwaygo Carts & JUUL Pods🔥5/$100 Grand Daddy Purple, Do-Si-dos, Blue Dream, Sunset Sherbert, Lemon Skunk, Strawnana, Super Sour Diesel (p) & Pineapple Express (p) ____________________________________________________________ ⚡Shattered Thoughts Carts & Vslim Pods⚡ 3/$100 SATIVA: Blue Dream, Jack Herer, Strawberry Cough, Sunset Sherbet, Goji OG HYBRID: Gelato INDICA: Purple Punch, Grape Ape ____________________________________________________ 💥💫Stiiizy💥 1g💫$55 ea. or 2/$100 SATIVA: Sour Tangie, Blue Dream, Premium Jack, Sour Diesel HYBRID: Pineapple Express, Do-si-dos, Strawnana, Grandaddy Purple, Birthday Cake INDICA: Skywalker, Biscotti, SFV OG, OG Kush, Hardcore OG 1:1 CBD:THC - Mango, Juicy Melon _______________________________________________________ Mindset by Dixie 🤔 Heavyweight Heads💪 Half Gram Carts 4/$100 _________________________________________________ ⭐Gold Drop 1/2g Carts ⭐ $50 ea. or 3/$125 - Slymer strain ________________________________________________ 🥇 Terpene Tanks Vfire Carts 🥇 1g 2/$80: SATIVA: Maui Wowie, Tropicanna, Trainwreck, Sour Headband, Sour Lemon Haze, Sour Jilly HYBRID: Mimosa Breeze, Pink Lemonade, Orange Sherbet, Italian Ice INDICA: Wedding Cake, Grape Fruit Diesel, Extreme OG _________________________________________________ 🥇 Terpene Tanks Carts 🥇 1g 2/$80: Maui Wowie (S), Jack Herer (S), Lemonhead (H), Rainbow Gelato (H), Mimoso Brezze (H), Acai Berry Kush (I), Banana OG (I) ______________________________________________________ 🥇💥Terpene 1/2g Gram VFire Pods 💥🥇 4/$100 Maui Wowie (S), Jack Herer (S), Pink Lemonade (H), Lemonhead OG (H), Orange Sherbet (H), SFV OG (I), Extreme OG (I) _____________________________________________________________ 🐾 Claw Carts 1g 🐾 2/$80: Jack Herer (S), Lemon Cake (S), Pineapple Diesel (S), Durban Poison (S), Pear Gelato (H), Sunset Sherbet (H), Blue Dream (H), Mimosa (H), Blueberry Yum Yum (I),Obama Kush (I), Master Kush (I), Ghost Og (I), Skywalker (I) _______________________________________________________________________ 🐾 Claw V-Fire 1g 🐾 2/$80: Obama Kush (I) _________________________________________________________________ 🐾Claw 1/2g V-Fire 🐾 2/$65: Cannalope Haze (S), Pineapple Diesel (S), Durban Poison (S), Clementine (S), Guava Haze (H), Blue Dream (H), Sunset Sherbet (H), Lemon Pound Cake (H), Mimosa (H), GG#4 (H), Orange Sherbet (H), Gelato (H), Ghost OG (I), Master Kush (I) _______________________________________________________________________ 🐾Claw 1/2g Carts 🐾 2/$65 Pineapple Diesel (S), Durban Poison (S), Clementine (S), Jack Herer (S), Lemon Cake (S), Guava Haze (H), Blue Dream (H), Sunset Sherbet (H), Mimosa (H), GG#4 (H), Orange Sherbet (H), Lemon Pound Cake (H), Pear Gelato (H) Gelato (H), Obama Kush (I), Master Kush (I), Skywalker OG (I) Blueberry Yum Yum (I) ____________________________________________________________ 👨‍🔬 Gooey Man 1/2g Carts 👨‍🔬 5/$100 & V-Fire 4/$100: Blueberry, Cookies, Wedding Cake, Presidential Kush, Tangie, Sunshine #4, Sour Diesel ____________________________________________________________________ 💫 V-FIRE Platinum Vapes Full Gram 💫 3/$100: Tangelope (S), Wedding Cake (H), Diamond OG (I) _________________________________________________________________ 👯‍♀️ BOND CBD/THC Carts 1/2g 👯‍♀️ 3/$100: 63%THC 18%THC _________________________________________________________________ 🌿 Marys Medicinals Pax Era 1/2g🌿 2/$90: 5:1 & 3:1 CBD/THC Blend, Blue Dream (S), Gelato (H), GG #4 (H), Skywalker (H), Northern Lights (I), Pineapple OG (I) __________________________________________________________________ 🌿 Marys Medicinals Carts 1g 🌿 2/$90: Pineapple Express (S), Durban Poison (S), Sugar Cookie (H), GG#4 (H), Norhern Berry (I), Skywalker OG (I) ________________________________________________________________________ 🧪 Cannalicious Labs THC Carts 1g 🧪 $50: Passion Fruit (S), Blue Slush (S), Guava (S), Grape Gelato (H), Purple Mimosa (H), Canna Mint (H), Grapalicious (H), OG Kush (H), Zkittles (I), Purple Punch (I), GDP (I) _____________________________________________________________ 🧪 Cannalicious Labs Carts 1g 10:1 THC:CBD 🧪 $40 ea. or 3/$100: Hawaiian Punch (S), Passion Fruit (S) _________________________________________________________________ 🌎 Oasis Extracts Carts 1/2g 🌎 5/$100: Lemon Lime, Grape Limeade, Wedding Cake, Watermelon, Blueberry ___________________________________________________ 👹 Monster Xtracts Carts 1g 👹 2/$90: GG#4, Dosi-Dos, Snowman ________________________________________ 💨 Big Gas Carts 1g 💨 4/$100: Trainwreck (S), Wedding Cake (H), Grape Pop, Big Lime, Rocket Pop, Pineapple Upsidedown Cake, Wildberry Lemonade _____________________________________________ 🗣 Terp Talk Carts 1g 🗣 10/$100: Orange Crush, Mango Kush, Zkittles _________________________________________ 🧬 Moxie CBD Pod 🧬 $35 ea. or 3/$90: Lime Cuties, Granddaddy Purple, Mango, Sour Apple, Spearmint, Blood Orange, Melonwreck, Blackberry _____________________________________________________ 💪🏽WIDEST BUD SELECTION IN THE STATE!💪🏽 _________________________________________________ 🏆BEST strains, BEST deals in the city!🏆 ________________________________________________ 🏠OVER 30 DIFFERENT STRAINS UNDER ONE ROOF🏠 ___________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________ 🌚 Moonrock $25g or 5g/$100 ___________________________________________________ 🌟💲NEW LOYALTY POINT SYSTEM! Now offering 3% credit back on all purchases. 💲🌟 _______________________________________________________________ 🌎 *Now Accepting Out of State Patients* 🌏 _____________________________________________________ 💊FLOWER: 🍃💙BLUE LABELS: $7g. $20/8th. $40/quarter. $80/half. $150/Oz. 🍃💕PINK LABELS: $8g. $25/8th. $50/quarter. $100/half. $175/Oz. 🍃💚GREEN LABELS: $10g. $35/8th. $70/quarter. $140/half. $250/Oz. 🍃🖤SILVER LABELS: $15g. $50/8th. $90/quarter. $175/half. $340/Oz. 🍃💛GOLD LABELS: $20g. $60/8th. $110/quarter. $200/half. $360/Oz. 🍃💛GOLD LABELS: $60/8th. $110/quarter. $200/half. $360/Oz.