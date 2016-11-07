Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
We are now open everyday! Med & Rec (21+)
Sunday-Wednesday: 10:00am-8:00pm
Thursday-Saturday: 10:00am-9:40pm
Med. Patients shopping Recreationally will get an additional 10% Off.
Med. Member Patients shopping Recreationally will get an additional 25% Off.
Come by and check out our daily specials on some truly Rare Dankness!