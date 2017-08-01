House of Leaves serves the Southern Oregon community with top-quality, excellently priced cannabis goods sourced from Oregon’s best producers. House of Leaves offers a welcoming, friendly atmosphere with a mission to provide an exceptional marijuana experience to every visitor. History: House of Leaves first opened their dispensary doors in 2014, serving the Ashland community as a medical facility before transitioning to adult use cannabis when regulations shifted. The owner, a marijuana grower, was tired of traveling to Portland every weekend to offer his product to consumers and wanted to add to the sparse dispensary population in Southern Oregon. Thus, House of Leaves opened to feature local growers and popular vendors alike while making cannabis customers feel comfortable and welcome. In addition to their marijuana products, House of Leaves participates in local community fundraisers and serves as a member of Ashland’s Chamber of Commerce. One of Southern Oregon’s highest-rated dispensaries, House of Leaves welcomes hundreds of customers each week inside their friendly and laid-back facility. Staff: The House of Leaves budtender team are good friends with an easygoing vibe. When a customer enters their dispensary, they are immediately welcomed into the House of Leaves circle. Their team invites guests to ask as many questions as they’d like and take their time browsing their wide variety of marijuana products. House of Leaves understands the fine details of their product and can provide firsthand feedback on the effects of different strains or consumption methods. Whether a guest wants to grab their cannabis and go quickly or take their time, House of Leaves seeks to provide the finest experience possible. Menu: House of Leaves prides themselves on having one of the widest selection of marijuana products in Southern Oregon. Their shelves feature more than 30 flower cultivars, 60+ vape cartridges, edibles, and concentrates at the cheapest possible price points. House of Leaves’ in-house flower mingles with vendor-produced strains such as Blue Dream, Sour Diesel, and Black Widow, while their Willamette Valley concentrates fly off the shelves. House of Leaves also features a wide variety of consumption accessories, including Pax, batteries, bongs, grinders and other products. All consumption accessories are priced affordably; HOL refuses to mark up prices. Currently, House of Leaves accepts cash only and provides an onsite ATM for customer use. Medical patients may purchase cannabis tax-free, while veterans, seniors, emergency personal, and students all receive 10% off every visit. New guests of House of Leaves’ receive $5 off their next purchase.