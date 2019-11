Tuckdaddy13 on November 1, 2019

Great customer service off top, and they have some very good sungrown flower at great prices! Hooked it up with some Veteran discount love as well. I live in the NE corner of Cali & only 50 miles from Lakeview, 100 from Klamath Falls, & 160 from The House of Leaves in Ashland, but wanted to see if they had more choices for the low price. I’ll definitely be back to stock up.