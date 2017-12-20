Outstanding dispensary ~ A great example of everything a dispensary should aspire to be!

Dispensary said:

THOMJ staff thank you for your opinion of our Dispo! We take our time out to educate ourselves on all of our products. Insuring that we answer your questions knowledgeably. Also our deals are based upon quality. Making sure our patients get a chance to try everything for a sweet price. Looking forward to budtending you again! Thanks for recognizing our amazing vibes! See you soon