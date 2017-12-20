Leenie517
Definitely worth the drive...sweetest staff since the old staff at HHW!! I would certainly shop here again! Great deals!!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.8
10 reviews
Definitely worth the drive...sweetest staff since the old staff at HHW!! I would certainly shop here again! Great deals!!
Outstanding dispensary ~ A great example of everything a dispensary should aspire to be!
THOMJ staff thank you for your opinion of our Dispo! We take our time out to educate ourselves on all of our products. Insuring that we answer your questions knowledgeably. Also our deals are based upon quality. Making sure our patients get a chance to try everything for a sweet price. Looking forward to budtending you again! Thanks for recognizing our amazing vibes! See you soon
I absolutely love it here! Everyone is so kind and the workers are phenomenal. They have Great deals by the way
THOMJ values your continued support!! We are pleased to know you are truly satisfied with products&service with care. Thank You for sharing your feedback~ See you soon.
Super helpful staff. Nice selection of products.
Thank you so much for taking the time to let us know we were able to provide a great experience during your visit! THOMJ is committed to keeping a variety of strains in stock to help suit the diverse needs of all of our patients!!
There is nothing to dislike. Great experience!!
THOMJ appreciates your continued support:} Thank you for sharing your feedback!! We're looking forward to your next visit~
It’s cool
Thank You!!
I love this location staff is straight to the point. they ask what you are looking for and make suggestions. they ask what your budget is, which is nice, so they can match a product you'll love.
THOMJ is humbled by your loyalty to our provisioning center! We are ecstatic to have you as an patient! We appreciate your patronage and opinion as well! Don't forget to mention this review upon your next visit to receive your free gift:)
I loved the service was so wonderful everybody was so friendly. They had great deals and got a wonderful welcome bag for being a new customer.
Thank you for your feedback! We strive to render outstanding customer service-as well as quality products to all of our patients!! Looking forward to seeing you soon:)
Great dispensary with amazing staff and VERY consistent product! Jamal helped me last time & as usual....he made fabulous suggestions! Thanks to all at THOMJ!
THANK YOU:} We love all of patients here at House of Mary Jane and are dedicated to consistently continuing superior customer service!! We appreciate your recognition of our awesome budtender Jamal:} Hope to see you soon!
I was pleasantly pleased with the kind efficient service that I received ❤❤I will be back!! 🤗🤗
Thank you for your feedback! We strive to render outstanding customer service-as well as quality products to all of our patients!! Looking forward to seeing you soon:)