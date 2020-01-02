New Medical Marijuana Dispensary in a quiet location out of the way. In between Ardmore and Marietta right off highway 77 passed the I-35 off/on ramp. We are very close to Oswalt Mart (Valero) same building actually. Convenient for those quick snack grabs and out the door medicinal smokeables/concentrates/treats! All products are priced **OUT THE DOOR!!!* * As we are learning what is desired and needed for all of our patients we are continuously adding new flower. Please feel free to come and have a look as we explore and develop a better sense of who our customers are and how we can help each individual. CBD products as well for our customers, stocked with you in mind. Please do not hesitate to leave questions or make suggestions. After all we are here to help all of you!