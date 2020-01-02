We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Love cannabis?
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
New Medical Marijuana Dispensary in a quiet location out of the way. In between Ardmore and Marietta right off highway 77 passed the I-35 off/on ramp. We are very close to Oswalt Mart (Valero) same building actually. Convenient for those quick snack grabs and out the door medicinal smokeables/concentrates/treats! All products are priced **OUT THE DOOR!!!* * As we are learning what is desired and needed for all of our patients we are continuously adding new flower. Please feel free to come and have a look as we explore and develop a better sense of who our customers are and how we can help each individual. CBD products as well for our customers, stocked with you in mind. Please do not hesitate to leave questions or make suggestions. After all we are here to help all of you!