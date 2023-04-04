House of Platinum Cannabis - Clearwater
Medical

Clearwater, FL
819.3 miles away

Welcome to House of Platinum Cannabis, where quality meets excellence. Our brand is dedicated to providing Florida patients with the finest cannabis medication and a unique experience that prioritizes wellness. We believe that everyone deserves access to high-quality medication that can enhance their health and well-being. That's why we're committed to providing a wide selection of premium products that are carefully crafted to meet the needs of our patients. Get ready to embark on a journey to better health with House of Platinum Cannabis - Life is better in Platinum!

27062 US Hwy 19 N, Clearwater, FL
License MMTC-2018-0014
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
10am - 8pm
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm

3.7
Quality
3.7
Service
4.0
Atmosphere