DISPENSARY
MEDICAL

House of Platinum Cannabis- Daytona Beach

Daytona Beach, FL
711.7 miles away
claim your store
aboutdirectionscall

Discover great stores near you

Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...

About this dispensary

House of Platinum Cannabis- Daytona Beach

Welcome to House of Platinum Cannabis, where quality meets excellence. Our brand is dedicated to providing Florida patients with the finest cannabis medication and a unique experience that prioritizes wellness. We believe that everyone deserves access to high-quality medication that can enhance their health and well-being. That's why we're committed to providing a wide selection of premium products that are carefully crafted to meet the needs of our patients. Get ready to embark on a journey to better health with House of Platinum Cannabis - Life is better in Platinum!

Leafly member since 2022

Followers: 37
1305 Beville Road, Daytona Beach, FL
Call 386-888-9570
License MMTC-2018-0014
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
10am - 8pm
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm

store Info

Today’s hours
Open until Sunday at 8pm ET
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Debit

1 Review of House of Platinum Cannabis- Daytona Beach

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
write a review
October 6, 2022
fantastic displays, great prices, great pot ✓ felt like walking into Chucky cheese
1 person found this helpful
see all reviews