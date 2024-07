Beautiful. Came here when they were having a 67% off storwide, got some beautiful 8ths for 15 dollars a peice. One eight was an entire nug. Smelly, when they say 2-5% terpenes on their strains they mean it, and you smell the terpenes instantly upon opening a jar. I got a handful of strains and every one has been not only perfectly cured and sticky, it stinks, and smokes and tastes a-fucking-mazing. And for 15 and 8th it was a deal of a lifetime. Gelato Sundae prophet durban freeze all of them are crazy