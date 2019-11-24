Deals
WEEKEND FUN DEALS 10% OFF THE FOLLOWING: All PAX Pods (inc. CBD) • Cannabis Brothers - Sour Sandia (Flower) • High Garden Flower • FLAV 1G Cartridges 15% OFF THE FOLLOWING: SCCF - Blue-Z Girls (Flower) • Breez Products • Foria Products • All Balms, Lotions & Massage Oils 20% OFF THE FOLLOWING: Cookies - Cherry Pie & Mint Chocolate Chip • Venice Cookie Co • Korova CBD Vanilla Bean Cookies * Discounts are NOT Stackable
WEEKEND FUN DEALS 10% OFF THE FOLLOWING: All PAX Pods (inc. CBD) • Cannabis Brothers - Sour Sandia (Flower) • High Garden Flower • FLAV 1G Cartridges 15% OFF THE FOLLOWING: SCCF - Blue-Z Girls (Flower) • Breez Products • Foria Products • All Balms, Lotions & Massage Oils 20% OFF THE FOLLOWING: Cookies - Cherry Pie & Mint Chocolate Chip • Venice Cookie Co • Korova CBD Vanilla Bean Cookies * Discounts are NOT Stackable