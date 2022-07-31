This place is fire! Came here just looking for something different. Love the show room with everything on display to see what your getting. Staff was great this was my first visit. Ordered via online. Super quick process and great deals. Love both the flower I got. Nice fragrance, nice quality buds and sticky. Enjoy the chews as well. I like that they are larger in size. I highly recommend and will be back soon!
Stay in touch
Get perks like local deals, new strain spotlights, and a free jar of CBD:THC gummies when you sign up ($49 value)!
By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Offer valid for new Leafly subscribers. Available to US residents only, valid only where legal.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.