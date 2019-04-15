Voted Best Dispensaries Humboldt County 2019! HPRC Eureka is Eureka's Premier Cannabis Dispensary located in the historic downtown district off the US 101. Our bright and open dispensary layout allows customers to learn more about Humboldt County Cannabis delivered by our exceptional service oriented cannabis consultants. Our company provides a pesticide free policy for all inhalable products, offering you the safest access to high quality product priced for every budget. Our robust rewards systems and daily discounts always offer something special to our guests! Whether you are new to cannabis, seeking serious medical relief, or looking to expand your horizons, let the HPRC team match you to the best cannabis products on the market! Voted best dispensary by North Coast Journal and Reader's Choice by Times Standard Magazine! Cultivating Well-Being Since 1999! We look forward to meeting you at our Eureka or Arcata dispensaries, and our FREE community wellness center The Connection HPRC!