jasrochester
Very welcoming. Great staff and prices!
4.9
10 reviews
I love HPRC they are a great group of people for the most part very knowledgeable and good at listening Only uneasiness ever is when two budtenders know nothing about cannabis, or the products they are selling - (it's best to ask to read the labels yourself- to be sure )- told indoor is light dep ( it is on the jar), recommending blue dream (seriously?) to seasoned regular customers looking at concentrates, it seems all one needs is cash handling experience to be a budtender now? just want to have folks helping me - at least know what they are talking about? It's kinda funny but at same time a lil odd... I will always go to HPRC - just gonna be more selective about budtender- if I have questions.
Thank you for your constructive review and we would love to know more about your interaction. Being a longtime customer you know we take pride in providing you not only great service but accurate information and product knowledge. We have added many great new staff members who are willing and able to improve, so please don't hesitate to reach out to our management so we can learn more about this interaction and how we can exceed your expectations! Thank you for the support! Email: Bryan@hprcarcata.com
i wrote a bad review by mistake a moment ago and I regret it. my bad They're extremely professional. won't stop going there.
Thank you for your support and consideration of your review. We look forward to seeing you again and helping you out with your cannabis needs!
Bright, clean, and super friendly. Great customer service, product knowledge, and product.
Thank you for shopping with our Eureka team and taking the time to share your great review! We appreciate your support and look forward to helping you out again soon!
The thing I appreciate most is the earnest customer service I get here. There are other places with more selection, but I avoid them because they are crappy to me. These guys are genuinely good at helping you find what you need, and usually they have a good quality HPRC brand product that is well priced. They give you points on sales, and these points add up to dollars off your next purchase!
Thank you very much for taking the time from your day to share your review! We feel it is an honor to work in Humboldt County and we are lucky to get to work with such amazing community members. Our garden staff thanks you for your kind words, and the retail team looks forward to seeing you again!
Hands down one of the best dispensaries around. Simply the only place to shop anymore(Arcata or Eureka), from knowledgeable staff and outstanding customer service with a smorgasbord of top of line products. Highly recommended and you’ll never be disappointed by any in house product.
Thank you for your wonderful review! Our Arcata and Eureka team appreciate you working with us and keep an eye out on some of our new seed pops getting ready to go into our in house garden! Delicious new flavors to add to some of your favorites! Wishing you well!
Love the atmosphere and the staff. Very knowledgeable, professional, courteous, and... Happy! Always a pleasure to shop there. Some shops are a little strange I guess you could say. Shopping at HPRC is like going to your local CO-OP. Highly recommend.
Thank you for your support and taking the time to leave us a review! We love being your local dispensary and thank you for appreciating our efforts! Looking forward to helping you out gain soon!
Friendly, knowledgeable staff, great products, awesome specials, and it's closer to my house! This is the only dispensary I'll use in Eureka. Pickup orders are super quick and convenient, too.
Thank you for your support and sharing your review! So glad you like the pick up orders, and its always a pleasure helping you out! Looking forward to seeing you again.
The best dispensary in town. When you walk in your treated as family. Everyone is very up to date on all product's and don't mind if you ask questions. if I had more stars they would get them for sure.
Thanks for making our day! This is exactly what we hope for and are so happy that you appreciate our efforts. We hope you have a great weekend and look forward to helping you out again soon!
Workers are friendly, informative, and there is a huge selection with good prices.
Thank you for stopping by HPRC Eureka and taking the time to share your review! We look forward to helping you out again soon!