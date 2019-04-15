humboldt_libra on October 23, 2019

I love HPRC they are a great group of people for the most part very knowledgeable and good at listening Only uneasiness ever is when two budtenders know nothing about cannabis, or the products they are selling - (it's best to ask to read the labels yourself- to be sure )- told indoor is light dep ( it is on the jar), recommending blue dream (seriously?) to seasoned regular customers looking at concentrates, it seems all one needs is cash handling experience to be a budtender now? just want to have folks helping me - at least know what they are talking about? It's kinda funny but at same time a lil odd... I will always go to HPRC - just gonna be more selective about budtender- if I have questions.