Voted Best Dispensary Humboldt County 2019 NCJ and Reader's Choice Award Best Cannabis Dispensary Times Standard!

HPRC is one of the longest operating and first cannabis dispensaries opened in the United States! Operating out of the historic round house building in Arcata since 1999, HPRC prides itself on having the strongest pesticide standards in Humboldt County with a ZERO tolerance for any pesticides on any smokeable product.

HPRC offers adult and medical sales 7 days a week. Each retail staff member is cannabinoid therapy certified, so medical patients will have access to a staff member 7 days a week to address any medical cannabis questions. Whether you are new to cannabis, an experienced cannaseur, seeking serious medical relief, or looking to have a good time with cannabis, HPRC is sure to match you to the best cannabis products available on the market.

HPRC directly reinvests into the local community through The Connection HPRC Wellness Center located at 334 F St. in Eureka. Funded by the Arcata dispensary, The Connection HPRC offers FREE community wellness classes open to all community members and visitors of Humboldt County! Check out www.theconnectionhprc.com for more information and to check out our event calendar.

Over the last 20 years of operations HPRC has been voted Best in Humboldt County for cannabis dispensaries in 2014, 2015, 2018, & 2019! HPRC has been nominated for the Leafly List and was listed as a top dispensary in the US for 2017. HPRC has also earned the City of Arcata Business of the Year Award for 2015, and is a Better Business Bureau A+ rating certification holder. Our friendly and informative staff looks forward to meeting you! Look for our discrete entrance located on 6th st.

HPRC-Cultivating Well Being Since 1999!

C-12-0000231-LIC